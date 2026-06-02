Lahore housemaid dies during abortion after sexual assault

LAHORE: An 18-year-old housemaid died during an abortion procedure after allegedly being sexually assaulted in Lahore, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim was employed at a house in the Model Town area and had accused the son of the house owner and a driver of rape.

She was initially admitted to a private clinic in Raiwind for a medical procedure and was later shifted to Services Hospital after her condition deteriorated.

Police said the girl had given both written and video statements alleging gang rape. However, investigators added that she later changed her statement under alleged pressure, naming only the driver as the accused in her final statement.

The victim remained under treatment at Services Hospital for two days before she died.

Police said an FIR was registered on the basis of her initial statements, including allegations of gang rape, and charges of murder were later added to the case after her death.

Authorities confirmed that one suspect, identified as the driver, has been arrested and sent to judicial remand.

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Following the addition of murder charges, police said the investigation has been transferred from the Gender Cell to the Investigation Wing, and notices have been issued to re-investigate the involvement of all suspects, including members of the household who were previously cleared during earlier proceedings.

Police further said that statements recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted, and the final cause of death will be determined after the report is completed.

Officials added that action will also be taken against the private clinic involved if evidence of negligence or unlawful procedure is found.