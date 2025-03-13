Infant suffers burns due to ‘overheating’ in incubator at Lahore’s hospital

LAHORE: In a horrific incident, an infant girl suffered severe burns due to the alleged negligence of the hospital staff at the Gangaram Hospital in Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the baby was placed in an incubator, which malfunctioned, causing the temperature to rise and resulting in burns to the baby’s body due to negligence of the hospital staff.

According to the infant’s father, Rafaqat Ali, the hospital staff was irresponsible and uncooperative when he questioned them about the incident. He alleged that the staff members were rude and even expelled him from the nursery.

The father appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for justice, seeking an investigation into the incident and action against the hospital staff responsible for the negligence.

It is important to mention here that in 2023, an infant died of burns after being exposed to overheating in an incubator at Lahore’s Children’s Hospital.

The infant got burnt due to severe negligence by doctors, nurses, and medical staff.

Taking notice of the matter, the then Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi reached the hospital and took a briefing on the incident.

A four-member investigation committee was also formed to find reasons behind the incident.

