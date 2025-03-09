Injection mishap at Lahore hospital leaves one dead, 18 critical

LAHORE: A 31-year-old female patient lost her life due to an adverse reaction to an injection at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, while 18 others remain in critical condition, ARY News reported

According to reports, the tragic incident took place in the Chest Surgery Ward, prompting immediate action from hospital authorities.

Dr. Ehtesham, the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Mayo Hospital, confirmed the fatality and stated that the use of the suspected injection has been immediately halted.

To ensure a thorough investigation, Dr. Haroon Hamid has formed a high-level committee to probe the incident.

The hospital administration is working swiftly to enhance patient safety and prevent such occurrences in the future.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took decisive action during a surprise visit to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, removing the Medical Superintendent (MS) from his position after receiving numerous complaints from patients and their attendants.

The grievances highlighted significant shortcomings in the hospital’s administration, prompting a stern response from the Chief Minister.

Expressing her frustration, Maryam Nawaz questioned the MS’s competence, stating, “You don’t even know what’s happening with the patients.

Who appointed you here? Be grateful I’m not having you arrested.” She further criticized the poor state of the hospital, emphasizing that people come with hope for treatment, yet the administration remains oblivious to the conditions within the wards.

This visit and decision were seen as a step towards addressing the systemic issues within the hospital and ensuring better accountability and management in the future. The incident also served as a wake-up call for other public healthcare institutions to prioritize patient care and improve their operational standards.