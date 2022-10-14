Lahore, Karachi rank among world’s top 5 most polluted cities

KARACHI: Lahore and Karachi have featured on the list of the world’s top five most polluted cities by capturing second and the third rank respectively, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to air pollution data released by the US Air Quality Index, Lahore recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 181, placing the city at the second spot on the global index of most polluted cities.

Meanwhile, Karachi reported a particulate matter (PM) rating of 172 and was ranked third most polluted city in the world.

The standards set by the Air Quality Index categorises a city under “unhealthy” if the PM rating lies between 151 and 200. A rating between 201 and 300 falls under the category of “highly unhealthy” and anything above 301 falls under the “hazardous” category.

According to experts, the air becomes heavier in the winter as compared to summer, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers a city.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) on October 7 ordered the authorities concerned to impose a smog emergency in Punjab ahead of the winter season.

According to details, Justice Shahid Jamil heard a petition, demanding the government to take measures to control the smog in the province.

Besides ordering to impose a smog emergency, the LHC directed Chief Secretary Punjab to summon a meeting to take precautionary measures ahead of the winter season.

The court also ordered to immediately close down the smoke-emitting factories. “Immediate action should be taken against people involved in burning the crop,” the judge added.

