Lion owner arrested in Lahore after animal attack leaves 3 people injured

LAHORE: A man was arrested on Friday in the Shah Di Khui area of Lahore for illegally keeping a lion without a license, after the animal attacked a family, injuring three people, including two children, ARY News reported.

The Wildlife Department has confiscated the lion and transferred it to a sanctuary.

According to a department spokesperson, an FIR has been registered against the accused, Malik Bahram, son of Malik Nazim, under sections of the Wildlife Act and attempted murder.

The incident occurred at a farmhouse in Johar Town, where the lion escaped due to an unsecured enclosure. It leaped over a wall, entered a nearby street, and launched an attack on residents before fleeing. The injured were rushed to Jinnah Hospital for treatment.

The Wildlife Department emphasized that keeping a lion without a license is a non-bailable offense, punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine of Rs 5 million.

The Wildlife Department asked citizens to immediately report presence of lion or any illegal wild animal around you on Helpline 1107 through call.

Earlier, YouTuber Rajab Butt was arrested on Sunday over brandishing firearms in public and keeping a lion cub at his residence without a licence.

Police carried out a raid in collaboration with the Wildlife Department at his residence in the Chuhng area after it was reported that the YouTuber possessed wildlife without a licence and publicly displayed weapons.

Reports said that police and wildlife seized the lion cub Rajab Butt received as a gift during his wedding ceremony.

A spokesperson for the Punjab police said that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the YouTuber who has been shifted to a local police station for further investigation.