Lahore faces loadshedding due to furnace oil’s shortage

LAHORE: The power crisis across Punjab including Lahore has intensified as the overall electricity shortfall reached 700 megawatts, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, the loadshedding has begun across Punjab as the electricity shortfall has reached 700MW. The powerhouses are facing a shortage of furnace oil due to which their productive capacity is being damaged.

Currently, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is facing a shortage of 700MW due to which urban areas of Punjab are facing 2 to 3 hours load shedding, while rural areas are facing unannounced loadshedding.

The LESCO authorities said that the loadshedding tenure can increase in the province in the coming days with the increase in the atmosphere.

Ahead of Ramazan 2022, the Power Division has decided zero load-shedding on special timings of Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh prayer across the country.

Sources told ARY News that the Power Division has sought details of demand and supply from all power distribution companies to formulate a strategy for zero load-shedding during the special hours of Ramazan 2022.

