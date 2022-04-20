Lahore faces loadshedding as shortfall rises to 1,000MW

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) on Wednesday has increased loadshedding upto 5 to 7 hours a day amid increase in shortfall, ARY News reported.

According to the LESCO administration, currently, Lahore is facing a shortfall of 1,000MW and in order to meet the shortfall, loadshedding is being carried out in the provincial capital of Punjab.

In urban areas of Punjab, the loadshedding is being carried out between 4 to 5 hours, while rural areas are facing power outages up to 8 hours, a day.

Amid ongoing power outages in the country, the officials of the Power Division told Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that there was no shortage of electricity and power plants were closed due to lack of fuel and technical failures.

Read more: Lahore faces loadshedding due to furnace oil’s shortage

This was briefed in an urgent meeting on power and petroleum sectors with a focus on addressing the related challenges chaired by the Prime Minister.

According to a report presented in the meeting, 27 power plants across the country had not been generating electricity due to fuel shortages and technical failures.

The prime minister was informed that nine IPPs had been closed due to non-supply of gas, RLNG and coal, while 18 power plants were not working due to technical reasons.

Comments