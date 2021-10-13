Lahore man arrested for ‘sexually abusing’ minor daughter

LAHORE: Marking an end to the abhorrent alleged acts, the police in the Iqbal Town area of Punjab’s capital have detained a man who had been sexually abusing his minor daughter for the past two years after his wife left him, ARY News reported.

According to the reports Lahore police have divulged, the man lived in the house with his two minor children, a boy of five and a girl of 14, since his ex-wife left them four years ago.

He had been allegedly molesting his minor daughter for the past two years which was reported to the police by the victim’s maternal grandmother.

Police said a case has been booked into the matter on the complaint of victim’s grandmother and the accused has been detained. A probe and medical test have been initiated into the case, police confirmed.

Extortionist who demanded money from trader in Karachi arrested

Separately today from the crime scene of Karachi, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh police rounded up an extortionist who demanded Rs10 million extortion money from a tea company owner in the city’s Manzoor Colony area.

Suspect named Bilal sent a threatening letter along with two bullets to a owner of a tea company asking him to pay Rs10 million extortion , said SP SIU, Arif Aziz.

The suspect has faced jail many times and an investigation against him was underway.

On Monday, a trader received a demand for extortion of Rs10 million with an envelop wherein there were two bullets indicating death threat for failing to deliver.

