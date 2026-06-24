Lahore man arrested for blackmailing women through ‘istikhara’ scam

LAHORE, June 24: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency has recovered objectionable videos and photos from a suspect accused of blackmailing women in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Officials say the man had data of 40 women, 763 objectionable videos and 1,338 photos. He lured women on social media by offering “istikhara” readings, NCCIA said. Forensic analysis has helped identify several victims.

The suspect ran his operation from his home and a boutique in Anarkali, Lahore. After gaining trust, he’d blackmail the women, the agency said. He used the shop to lure them to a shrine.

Two mobile phones, two internet routers and an istikhara book were recovered during remand based on his lead.

NCCIA Director Muhammad Ali Waseem said action against those exploiting women will continue. Raids are underway to arrest more accomplices, he added.

Also Read: Teenage girl commits self-immolation over alleged blackmail in Murree

Earlier, a court in Karachi rejected the bail plea of a man accused of recording explicit videos of a woman and harassing her online.