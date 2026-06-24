Lahore man arrested for blackmailing women through ‘istikhara’ scam
- By Ahmer Khokhar -
- Jun 24, 2026
LAHORE, June 24: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency has recovered objectionable videos and photos from a suspect accused of blackmailing women in Lahore, ARY News reported.
Officials say the man had data of 40 women, 763 objectionable videos and 1,338 photos. He lured women on social media by offering “istikhara” readings, NCCIA said. Forensic analysis has helped identify several victims.
The suspect ran his operation from his home and a boutique in Anarkali, Lahore. After gaining trust, he’d blackmail the women, the agency said. He used the shop to lure them to a shrine.
Two mobile phones, two internet routers and an istikhara book were recovered during remand based on his lead.
NCCIA Director Muhammad Ali Waseem said action against those exploiting women will continue. Raids are underway to arrest more accomplices, he added.
Also Read: Teenage girl commits self-immolation over alleged blackmail in Murree
Earlier, a court in Karachi rejected the bail plea of a man accused of recording explicit videos of a woman and harassing her online.
The bail plea was binned by Judicial Magistrate Inamullah Phulpoto after hearing arguments from both sides.
According to the FIR, the accused gained the complainant’s trust during their engagement and developed a close relationship with her.
The prosecution alleged that the suspect later administered an intoxicating substance to the woman, rendering her unconscious before allegedly recording inappropriate videos.
The case states that the engagement was later called off after the complainant discovered that the accused was already married. In its remarks, the court observed that misuse of digital platforms has become a dangerous trend for women and that online crimes against women create fear within society.
The court further stated that the law cannot remain a silent spectator in such offences and noted that the serious nature of the allegations did not justify granting relief to the accused.
According to the Federal Investigation Agency, a mobile phone was recovered from the suspect during the investigation, while preliminary forensic analysis reportedly revealed objectionable material.
The defence counsel argued that the case stemmed from a personal dispute and claimed the FIR had been lodged as retaliation after the engagement ended. However, the prosecution maintained that the complainant could face further threats if the accused were released on bail.