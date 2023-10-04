Lahore man arrested for extracting children’s bodies from graves

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man accused of extracting children’s bodies from the graves in Lahore cemetery, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Sanada police arrested the accused of extracting children’s bodies from the graves and a case has been registered against him under section 297 of PPC۔

Police said the accused named Mani, who appears to be mentally ill, had extracted five bodies of children so far and added that the bodies of 5 children from the graves۔

The accused in his initial statement before the police said that he was against burying the children that’s why he extracted their bodies.

Police added that the accused also used to inform the heirs of the children after extracting their bodies.

Further investigation from the accused was underway, the police said.

Last year, a gravedigger was arrested for stealing bodies from a Karachi cemetery.

According to police, the gravedigger was arrested from the Mominabad graveyard for digging out the bodies of two people from the graves including a child.

Police said they received a complaint from the parents of the deceased child about the desecration of the grave.