Man nabbed from graveyard while burying US national wife’s body in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore police arrested a man from the graveyard while allegedly burying his US national wife’s body in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police said that the accused man namely Kazim Khan had allegedly murdered his US national wife, Diana Christo, and later he was arrested while burying her body in a local graveyard in the Factory Area.

Police officials revealed that Kazim Khan’s wife was subjected to brutal torture by the accused Kazim Khan which led to her death.

A police team also recovered the murder weapon from his possession. The woman’s body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

Superintendent Police (SP) Cantt told the media that an investigation has been launched after the registration of the case.

In December 2021, a Pakistani-origin US woman namely Wajiha Swati had been killed by her husband, Rizwan Habib.

Swati’s murder details were disclosed after a thorough police investigation as nobody knew her whereabouts for more than two months after she reached Pakistan.

After police interrogation, the husband has confessed before the police in a major breakthrough in the case,

Wajiha Swati had gone missing on October 16 and her cell phone number was going off since then. The family of the woman claimed that Habib and Wajiha had been divorced, however, the former claimed otherwise.

Later, it was emerged that there was also a property dispute between Habib and Swati. The prime suspect, Rizwan Habib had confessed before the police in a major breakthrough in the case.

Police said that Habib murdered her for her bank balance and properties.