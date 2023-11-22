30.9 C
Lahore man dies after alleged torture in police custody

A Lahore man died in police custody after alleged torture, ARY News reported on Wednesday.  

According to details, a man named Javed Iqbal was arrested from Lahore’s Nishtar Colony over charges of theft.

During police custody, ASI Riaz allegedly subjected the suspect to the vicious torture that resulted in his death. The ASI has been taken into custody by the Lahore police.

According to officials, a case is being filed against a police officer at Kot Lakhpat۔ A number of police torture cases have been reported in Punjab.

Earlier in a separate incident, a 23-year-old youth allegedly died of torture in custody of Punjab police.

A 23-year-old youth named Adil died due to alleged police torture in the Quaid-e-Azam Factory area of ​​Lahore.

The heirs of the youth along with the residents of the area surrounded the police station and recorded their strong protest against the alleged torture of cops. 

