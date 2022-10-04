Youth dies in Lahore police custody, family demands justice

LAHORE: A 23-year-old youth allegedly died of torture in custody of Punjab police, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, a 23-year-old youth named Adil died due to alleged police torture in the Quaid-e-Azam Factory area of ​​Lahore.

The heirs of the youth along with the residents of the area surrounded the police station and recorded their strong protest against the alleged torture of cops.

According to the father of the deceased youth, his son, Adil was picked up from outside the house by plainclothes policemen on Monday.

The elderly father said that the report of his son’s disappearance was registered at the Green Town Police Station yesterday.

Read more: Gujranwala: Alleged motobike theif dies after mob torture

Later in the night, the SHO of the Green Town police station called and said that his son has died, the father o the victim said and added he was directed to contact the Industrial Area of ​​the Police Station.

He alleged that his son Adil was tortured and killed by the police in custody, justice should be provided to him by awarding exemplary punishment to the cops found involved in the matter.

On the other hand, according to the police, the two officers who tortured the youth have been arrested, while the body of the deceased has been shifted to Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem.

Comments