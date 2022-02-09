Lahore: Man held for blackmailing woman via obscene videos

LAHORE: Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested a man accused of blackmailing a woman through her obscene videos, ARY News reported.

According to FIA, the accused and married woman become friends on social media a week ago. The Lahore man was blackmailing her by using her alleged illicit videos and demanding cash from the victim.

When she refused to send money, the accused sent her immoral videos to her family including woman’s husband.

The man divorced his wife after seeing her obscene videos sent to him via WhatsApp. The woman was living in Daska with her husband.

On the woman’s complaint, the FIA took action and arrested the accused from Lahore. The Cybercrime Wing has initiated an inquiry into the matter after registering a case against the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that FIA has frequently carried out actions against those involved in harassing and blackmailing women.

In one such incident on Jan. 14, the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an accused over charges of blackmailing a woman in Gujranwala.

the FIA in an action in Gujranwala’s area of Rahowali arrested a man who was blackmailing a woman using obscene photos. The officials have also recovered obscene photos from the cellphone of the arrested accused.

