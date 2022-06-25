Lahore: Man killed, another injured in gas cylinder explosion

LAHORE: A man was killed and another injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a gas refilling shop in the Chah Miran area near Lahore’s Misri Shah, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the blast – which was very loud – took place at an LPG cylinder shop located in Chah Miran area near Shine of Misri Shah Ghazi.

The explosion took place during the filling of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in a cylinder. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the area to cordon it off.

The deceased person was identified as Abu Bakar while the injured – identified as Abid – was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier in June, at least eight people sustained injuries in a gas cylinder blast at a hotel near Bilal Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi area.

Rescue sources have told ARY News that a gas cylinder exploded in the hotel, a portion of which was established over a nullah.

Comments