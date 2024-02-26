Lahore man stabs wife to death

LAHORE: A drug addict man allegedly stabbed his wife to death and injured his daughter in the Islam Nagar area of Lahore, ARY news reported citing police sources.

As per details, a 42-year-old man named Dawood, who is a drug addict, also injured himself with a sharp-edged knife. The police said that the deceased woman was 40 years old.

The injured accused and his 14-year-old daughter were shifted to General Hospital.

Read More: Man kills wife, before committing suicide in Karachi

In a similar shocking incident in Karachi, a man killed his wife before committing suicide inside his home in Malir.

According to the nearby people, the citizen stood on his house’s balcony and asked the individuals – gathered outside his house – to call the media or he’d commit suicide.

After getting the report, the police officials reached the spot and tried to calm down the person, however, after a while closed the door and opened fire, killing his wife and himself.