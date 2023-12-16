Man kills wife, before committing suicide in Karachi

KARACHI: A shocking and gruesome incident was reported from Karachi, where a man killed his wife before committing suicide inside his home in Malir, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the nearby people, the citizen stood on his house’s balcony and asked the individuals – gathered outside his house – to call the media or he’d commit suicide.

After getting the report, the police officials reached the spot and tried to calm down the person, however, after a while closed the door and opened fire, killing his wife and himself.

The police later forcefully entered the house and found the lifeless bodies of the couple, however, the police found the minor boy of the deceased couple unhurt, who is currently under police custody.

ملیر سٹی میں شوہر کی بیوی کو گولی مار کر خودکشی #ARYNews pic.twitter.com/VTOrvDnWCg — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) December 16, 2023

Earlier this week, a Husband-Wife duo attempted suicide after failing to pay house rent in Karachi.

The police officials revealed that the couple was residing in the rented house. The Husband-Wife duo torched the house themselves after being fed up with their financial condition.

The rescue officials stated that the couple sustained burnt injuries after the fire engulfed the house in Karachi’s Korangi area.

However, the rescue officials had shifted the couple to a hospital for first aid where the doctors had termed their condition critical.

The police after taking statements from the residents of the area, claimed that the landlord was asked to vacate the house for non-payment of rent.

The initial investigation suggested that the tenant couple took the intense step due to their financial condition.