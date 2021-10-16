Over 700 students get 1100 out of 1100 marks in Lahore matric exams

LAHORE: As many as 707 students have obtained 1100 out of 1100 marks as Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Saturday declared the results of Matriculation Annual Examinations 2021.

The matric were held under special circumstances this year because of COVID-19 and candidates had appeared in elective subjects only.

This new Covid-19 education policy might have led to maximum marks i.e. 1100 out of 1100 marks in some cases.

It is also pertinent to mention here that as per the promotion policy which was approved by the Provincial Cabinet recently, all those candidates who failed in any subject were awarded 33 percent marks. Therefore overall pass percentage was over 98 percent. The rest of the two percent of candidates had not appeared in the exams.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Saturday announced the results for Matric Annual Examination 2021.

Read: PUNJAB ANNOUNCES MATRIC RESULTS 2021

More than 292,836 students appeared in the matric examination and the success rate was recorded at 98.56 percent. The students can find out their results via SMS or by visiting the Lahore board official website.

As per the data shared by Lahore Board, among the science group, a total of 206349 students appeared in the exam and 204124 were passed with a ratio of 98.92 percent. Similarly among the general group, 86487 students appeared and 84493 were passed with a ratio of 97.69 percent.

Meanwhile, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards also announced the results of the Matriculation Examination 2021.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!