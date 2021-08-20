Lahore mob case: 20 suspects handed to CIA as Nadra report awaited

LAHORE: The Greater Iqbal park sexual harassment suspects have been handed over Friday to Police CIA for interrogation while a NADRA report is expected shortly to identify suspects using facial identities, ARY News reported quoting sources.

For further investigation into the case and interrogation of 20 suspects so far remanded into CIA’s custody, the Nadra and call detail record (CDR) reports are expected shortly, the sources have confirmed.

All the suspects were detained from the adjacent areas of Minar e Pakistan and their snapshots and collected footage have been sent to Nadra said.

The report is expected to reach the police at any point of time today, the police insiders confirmed.

Lahore cop relates how did he save TikToker from mob at Minar-e-Pakistan

Painting the graphic picture of what happened at Minar e Pakistan with a hapless innocent woman, a Dolphin Squad officer Zaman Qureshi – who rescued the TikToker from the mob – narrated that how he reached Minar-e-Pakistan and what he saw on how that woman was being harassed.

Speaking to ARY News, Zaman Qureshi explained how he immediately went to the crime scene after being informed about the incident.

Dolphin police squad cop said that he along with his other on-duty police cops immediately arrived at Minar-e-Pakistan but it took them 30 minutes to reach the crime spot from the Minar-e-Pakistan entrance gate due to the rush of people.

Videos of women subjected to harassment at Minar-e-Pakistan surface

Earlier today, some more videos surfaced to expose the security flaws at Minar-e-Pakistan in which women, other than the principal victim TikToker, were subjected to harassment by a mob on the occasion of Independence Day in Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park.

More videos of women being subjected to harassment at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park surfaced after the incident of a crowd of men assaulting a female TikTok figure named Ayesha Akram.