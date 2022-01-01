Lahore confirms 33 more Omicron variant cases

LAHORE: Lahore has reported 33 new confirmed cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus, taking the total count of infections of the Covid-19 mutation to 50, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the health department, 7 members of a Lahore family were infected with a Covid variant out of 50 new cases.

The health department feared that the coronavirus mutation will further spread in the provincial capital in the wake of a rising threat of Omicron across the globe.

The district administration has asked citizens to wear face masks and undergo COVID-19 vaccination at the earliest.

Yesterday, 34 new cases of Omicron variant have been reported in Islamabad, taking the total count of infections of the coronavirus mutation to 66.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia confirmed that 34 more cases of Omicron were reported in Islamabad during the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached up to 66.

Also Read: Covid-19 vaccination centres to remain closed on Jan 1-2: NCOC

The health officer said in a statement that the first Omicron case was reported in Islamabad on December 25.

In Karachi, eleven more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus were reported on Dec. 31. Sources relayed that eleven members of the same family were found to be infected with the new strain.

