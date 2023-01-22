Lahore naanbais announce to raise naan price to Rs30

The naanbais in Lahore has announced to jack up naan and roti prices from today (Sunday), citing a hike in flour rate, ARY News reported.

The Muttahida Naan Roti Association in its joint statement said that the price of roti will be Rs16 and naan will be sold at Rs30 in Lahore from today.

The Punjab government has failed in providing cheaper flour and maida to the naanbais.

Citing hikes in the prices of flour and maida, earlier, the Tandoor owners sought Lahore district administration’s permission to jack up naan and roti prices by Rs35 and Rs25, respectively.

“We are forced to raise the prices owing to an increase in rates of flour and gas,” the association had said.

