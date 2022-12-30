Lahore nanbais plan to raise naan price to Rs35

LAHORE: The nanbais in Lahore has summoned a meeting to raise the price of roti and naan in the provincial capital, citing a hike in flour prices, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, a meeting of Naan Roti Association has been summoned today to raise the price of roti and naan by Rs11.

The meeting has been summoned by the association after the Lahore district administration denied increasing the naan and roti prices by Rs11. As per Tandoor owners, the price of 15-kg flour bag has reached Rs1,900 while the 80-kg bag of fine maida is being sold at Rs10,800.

Citing hikes in the prices of flour and maida, the Tandoor owners sought Lahore district administration’s permission to jack up naan and roti prices by Rs35 and Rs25, respectively.

“We are forced to raise the prices owing to an increase in rates of flour and gas,” the association said.

