Lahore online-ride-hailing service driver ‘killed’ by passenger

LAHORE: A passenger Tuesday ‘killed’ an online-ride-hailing service driver in Lahore over a tiff, ARY News reported, quoting police.

As per the details, a man named Waqar booked an online taxi for his commute to his desired destination. Soon after the arrival of the taxi, Waqar had a tiff with the driver Fakhar.

After a heated argument, Waqar took out his pistol and shot dead the online taxi driver on the spot, the police said.

Waqar has been taken into custody and a case has been registered against him.

Separately, unidentified armed men opened fire on Sindh University bus at Hyderabad’s city gate area, killing the driver of the vehicle.

According to police, the incident occurred at the city gate area of Hyderabad when armed miscreants attacked Sindh University bus and shot dead the driver of the point.

No student was present on the bus when the firing incident took place, said police. The body of driver Ghulam Ali was shifted to Civil Hospital for further lego-medical action.

