LAHORE: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds swept across several areas of Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Rain has been reported in several parts of Lahore, including Nishtar Town, Johar Town, Gulberg, Lawrence Road, Mazang, Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, and Nabha Road, bringing pleasant weather to the city.

According to rainfall data, Farrukhabad recorded the highest rainfall at 18.2 mm, followed by Saggian with 17.4 mm, Tajpura with 14.6 mm, and Pani Wala Tala in the Walled City with 12.4 mm.

Lahore Commissioner Nauman Yousaf has instructed teams from WASA, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to remain in the field. He also directed all Assistant Commissioners to personally oversee drainage operations in their respective tehsils, ensure that major roads and underpasses remain clear, and keep the Central Business District (CBD) and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) teams on high alert.

The Lahore commissioner further ordered that disposal stations in areas affected by power outages should be switched to generators without delay, with all pumping stations kept fully operational. WASA Town Directors have also been tasked with monitoring the situation.

Read more: Monsoon rain alert issued in Pakistan

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Motorway Police said that rain had been reported at several locations on the M-2 Motorway between Kot Momin and Thokar Niaz Baig. Rainfall is also continuing on the Lahore–Sialkot Motorway from the Main Toll Plaza to Sambrial.

The spokesperson added that cloudy conditions persist on the M-3 Motorway between Faizpur and Nankana. As the rain has made roads slippery, motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, reduce their speed, and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead. Drivers are also advised to avoid unnecessary overtaking, speeding, and sudden braking during wet weather.

Motorists have been reminded to ensure that their headlights and windscreen wipers are in good working order, observe lane discipline, wear seat belts at all times, and contact the Motorway Police Helpline on 130 immediately in the event of an emergency.