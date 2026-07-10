Monsoon rain alert issued in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Pakistan has issued a flood and landslide alert ahead of a fresh spell of monsoon rains expected to affect large parts of the country from 10 to 13 July.

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of NDMA had warned of possible flash floods, landslides, and overflowing streams in the country’s northern regions.

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On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has forecast strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall in parts of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Punjab.

Rainfall is also forecasted in several major cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad.

Southern Punjab, upper Sindh and parts of Balochistan are also likely to receive thunderstorms and rainfall on 11 and 12 July 2026.

It was also warned that intense rainfall could trigger urban flooding in low-lying areas, increase water levels in rivers and streams, and cause landslides that may block roads in mountainous regions.

The NDMA said the danger of landslides would remain in northern areas from 11 to 13 July, while flood threats in mountainous parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, KP and Azad Kashmir could persist from 10 to 14 July.

The authority also cautioned that rising temperatures combined with heavy rainfall could increase the risk of glacial melt, debris flows and flash flooding.

The NDMA has identified several areas at risk, and also highlighted the risk of landslides and falling rocks in parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Murree, Mansehra, Abbottabad, as well as along the Karakoram Highway, Jaglot Skardu Road, Hunza Gojal Road, and in the Ghizer, Naltar, Bagrote and Haramosh areas.

The authority has also advised residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel to mountainous areas, monitor weather updates, and follow instructions issued by local authorities.