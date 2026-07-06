Rainfall in Punjab districts brings relief from intense hot weather

LAHORE: A spell of rainfall in different area of Punjab brought much-needed relief from the intense heat as the Met Office forecast rainfall in most cities of the country up to July 10, ARY News reported on Monday.

Gujrat, Narowal, Wazirabad, Daska and Pasroor received rain, while clouds hovering over the sky in Lahore.

Rainfall is also expected in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan.

The NDMA has apprehended urban flooding in cities and drowning of the low-lying areas, while surge in water flow in rivers.

The authority has warned against landsliding in mountainous regions and flooding in local streams and rivers and directed concerned government bodies to keep alert, while advising citizens to observe caution during travel.

Read more: Met Office forecast rainfall in southeastern parts of Sindh

The Met Office has predicted rain in the upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Upper Dir, Swat, Kohistan and Waziristan region.

While Khuzdar, Kohlu and Barkhan in Baluchistan could also receive rain, as a weather system continues to affect various parts of the country.