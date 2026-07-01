Met Office forecast monsoon rainfall in Balochistan from today

QUETTA: The Met Office has forecast beginning of the monsoon spell in Balochistan from today (Wednesday).

The PMD forecast rainfall in the northern and northeastern parts of the province from July 1 to July 4.

The monsoon rain is expected in Zhob, Sherani, Kohlu, Naseerabad, Harnai, Sibbi, Barkhan, and Dera Bugti districts of the province.

The PMD has predicted rain in Sindh’s Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, and Naushahro Feroze districts on July 3 and July 4.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier forecast that a monsoon spell was set to begin in the country from the first week of July.

In a weather report, the department said that a westerly wave was likely to enter the upper parts of the country from June 30. While moist currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating the eastern and central parts of the country.

It added that moist currents from the Bay of Bengal were expected to reach the upper parts from July 2.

Monsoon rains fall across the region from June to September, are crucial to replenishing water supplies. However, heavy downpours also trigger deadly floods and landslides, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.