Lahore ‘rape’ case: 20 booked for spreading misinformation on social media

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) booked 20 suspects including journalists and social media activists for allegedly spreading misinformation and defaming a private college in Lahore ‘rape’ case, ARY News reported.

The case has been registered on complaint of the Principal of the private college Saadia Javed, stating that the accused persons ran a malicious campaign on social media, harming the institution’s reputation.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), an inquiry found no evidence of rape or the alleged victim’s existence. “The accused created unrest among students with their false claims,” the FIR stated. CCTV footage and the investigation with a security guard revealed no evidence of the alleged incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday categorically dismissed rumors of an alleged on-campus rape of a Lahore student, terming it a “fabricated story” designed to mislead and instigate students through social media.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said that the incident never occurred, and the rumors were intentionally spread to harm the government’s reputation.

Last week, news of the alleged rape went viral on social media, prompting the police to arrest a security guard at the college. The police confirmed that the suspect was in custody and an investigation was underway.

She further accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of fueling the rumors to gain political advantage.

“The girl is not a rape victim, but a victim of bad politics and conspiracy,” she added.

Meanwhile, the FIA team initiated action against those spreading false information regarding Lahore college ‘rape’ case, on social media that caused discomfort in the public order.

Prior to this, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz also formed a high-level committee to investigate the alleged ‘rape’ of a female student at a private college.

Father of girl denies rape incident

The father of a girl allegedly assaulted by a security guard at a private college denied any such incident, stating that protests in his daughter’s name are unfounded.

“Our daughter is being used as a basis for protests, which has no connection to her,” he asserted. He explained that his daughter had slipped at home, resulting in a back injury that necessitated her admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“We have provided the police with our daughter’s medical reports,” he added, expressing disbelief after viewing footage of the protests concerning his daughter. “Those who have daughters can feel this pain,” he said.