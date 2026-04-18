LAHORE: Police have arrested a suspect involved in a mobile phone snatching incident targeting a girl riding a scooter in Lahore’s Nawab Town area, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Adnan, was apprehended in an injured condition following an encounter with law enforcement in the Chuhng area.

The arrest was made after authorities traced the suspect using geo-fencing, CCTV footage, and human intelligence. Police monitored his movement and set up a checkpoint after identifying his location.

A police spokesperson said the suspect was travelling on a motorcycle with an accomplice when officers signaled them to stop. Instead of complying, the suspects allegedly opened fire and attempted to flee.

During the exchange, Adnan was injured, reportedly by fire from his own accomplice, while the second suspect managed to escape. A search operation is underway to apprehend the fleeing accomplice.

The injured suspect was taken into custody and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Further legal proceedings are underway at Chuhng police station, while investigations continue.

Police said hundreds of CCTV cameras were reviewed to track the suspect, with geo-fencing and human intelligence playing a key role in solving the case.

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The development comes a day after the girl riding a scooter was robbed at gunpoint in Nawab Town. CCTV footage of the incident went viral, showing a masked motorcyclist intercepting the victim, snatching her mobile phone, and fleeing the scene.

The footage also showed the victim attempting to resist and briefly struggling with the suspect before he escaped.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had taken notice of the incident and directed police to take immediate action.