Lahore police arrest three robbers, recover cash

LAHORE: Punjab Police claimed to have arrested the three culprits who allegedly robbed millions of cash from a house in Lahore’s Defence area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The police stated that the arrested culprits allegedly looted Rs 2.6 million from a house and went into hiding in different areas of Lahore.

In a statement, the law enforcers claimed that the police party stopped the culprits near the Bambawali-Ravi-Bedian (BRB) Canal and recovered the looted amount, a bike, and a pistol.

The police filed a case and initiated the investigation against the arrested accused.

Earlier to this, Police apprehended two suspects after a chase near the Kati Pahari area in the district West of Karachi as they tried to escape after a robbery.

According to police, the two suspects were arrested in an injured condition while weapons were also recovered from their possession.

“The two alleged robbers looted a citizen and were escaping from the spot when a team of patrolling police intercepted them and after a chase, nabbed them near the Kati Pahari area,” they said.

The police have also recovered a pistol, mobile phone, and cash from their possession.