SHEIKHUPURA: Two suspects allegedly involved in the killing of two police officials in Lahore were killed in a police encounter in Sheikhupura, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Adeel and Head Constable Asad were killed in firing by suspected criminals within the jurisdiction of Lahore’s Lari Adda police station on Thursday.

According to police, they received information that suspects involved in the attack were present in Sheikhupura. Police informers said that three armed men allegedly entered the house of a citizen, Abdul Hafeez, and held his wife and three children hostage at gunpoint.

Police surrounded the house and called on the suspects to surrender. However, according to the FIR, the suspects opened fire, prompting police to retaliate.

During the exchange of fire, a police vehicle was damaged. After the firing stopped, police found the bodies of two suspects lying in the courtyard of the house along with weapons, according to the FIR.

The deceased suspects were identified as Fayyaz Butt and Rehan Butt, who had fled after killing two police officials and injuring three others in Lahore.

A case has been registered at Muridke police station against the father and son over the encounter. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Inspector Aamir Afzal, SHO of Sadar Muridke police station, and includes charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act, possession of explosives, murder and attempted murder.

Sources said there was a longstanding enmity between the suspects and Sub-Inspector Adeel. According to the police, a militant named Faizan had previously been killed in an encounter based on information provided by Adeel.

Source said that Faizan’s father, Fayyaz Butt, called Adeel on Thursday under the pretext of reconciliation and opened fire on him with his other son, Rehan Butt, killing Adeel and Head Constable Asad.

Lahore firing: Sub-inspector among two police officials martyred

Police said the suspects fled after the attack. Sheikhupura police pursued them, leading to an encounter in the Ravi Rayan area, where Fayyaz and Rehan were killed. A third suspect, identified as Tariq, managed to escape.

The funeral prayers of the two slain police officials were offered in Lahore, attended by the Lahore corps commander, the inspector general of police and other senior officials.