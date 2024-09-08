Lahore police identify shooter in Javed Butt murder case

web analytics
LAHORE: A huge development has emerged in Javed butt murder case, as the police identified the shooter allegedly involved in the Javed Butt, the brother-in-law of Taifi Butt, murder case in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The police made CCTV footage public in which the alleged shooter can be seen riding a motorbike after the incident.

The police officials disclosed that the shooter, wearing a helmet, parked his motorcycle, boarded a rickshaw to approach Javed Butt’s car, and opened multiple fires which resulted in the death of the victim.

The investigation team claimed that the shooter was aged between 60-65 years old and had a white beard, meanwhile, the police stated that the investigation team is currently obtaining all the relevant information about the shooter before taking action.

It is worth mentioning here that Javed Butt, the brother-in-law of Tefi Butt, the main suspect in the murder of Ameer Balaj, was shot dead in Lahore.

As per the details, the incident occurred near the underpass on Kunal Road in the Ichhra area of Lahore, where motorcyclists opened fire on his car.

Javed Butt, a resident of Iqbal Town, was killed in the attack, while his wife sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

