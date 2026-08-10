LAHORE: Two women have died while in police custody in Lahore’s Township area, while video footage recorded shortly before they were taken into custody has emerged.

“Anmol and Amna were handed over to the police investigation wing after registration of the case,” police said.

According to the footage, the two women were involved in an argument with residents of Township’s B Block. The residents were allegedly demanding the return of money they claimed had been taken in a robbery.

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The footage shows the women attempting to leave the scene before police arrived. Lahore Police said the mobile phone video had been incorporated into the inquiry into the incident.

The police said an investigation into the deaths of the two women was under way in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Read more: Lahore: Two women died in police custody

Police said all available evidence would be presented once the inquiry had been completed.

Earlier, DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza said that the identification of the deceased was delayed owing to the absence of their identity cards.

The family members who contacted the police also didn’t have the identity cards, which delayed the postmortem.

“Deceased women’s other relatives came forward; the postmortem will be conducted after entry of their NICs,” DIG said.

The autopsy will help to establish the cause of the death of the deceased women, he added.