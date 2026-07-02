Lahore Police recover foreign women forcefully kept in Defence area

LAHORE: Police in a raid in Lahore’s Defence-C area recovered two foreign national women being forcefully kept in the locality.

Chief Minister of Punjab had given the task to police for recovering the foreign women after receiving a kidnapping complaint from Holland on 15.

Police within a span of two hours conducted a raid and recovered the foreign women along with four accused.

DIG Operations Lahore has said that the Holland and Venezuela citizens had arrived in Pakistan to visit their friends. “Father of a visiting woman from Holland in a call on 15 informed about kidnapping of his daughter in Pakistan”.

An FIR has been registered against accused at Defence-C police station, DIG added.

Arrested men have also been accused of sexual assault on the foreign women, in the FIR of the case.