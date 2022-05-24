Lahore: PTI leader Yasmin Rashid’s clinic raided by police

Lahore: Police have conducted a raid on PTI leader and former Health Minister Yasmin Rashid’s private clinic, ARY News reported.

According to details, policemen entered Yasmin Rashid’s clinic and searched rooms of the clinic. Yasmin was in her clinic at the time but the police did not arrest her.

According to sources, PTI workers had left the clinic before the police’s arrival.

The PTI leader had also staged a sit-in at Hammad Azhar’s house last night as police entered his house to arrest him. She had said that the police are doing these unlawful raids on Hamza Shehbaz and Shehbaz Sharif’s orders and they should be ashamed.

Punjab Police had launched a crackdown on PTI workers by conducting raids in multiple cities including Lahore, Rajanpur, Khanewal and more and arrested numerous PTI leaders ahead of their Azaadi March on May 25.

The police surrounded PTI leader Hammad Azhar’s house in Garden Town ahead of PTI’s Azaadi March on May 25. Former Energy Minister also Tweeted claiming police had surrounded his house in order to arrest him and other PTI workers.

The raids were conducted at houses of different PTI leaders including former energy minister Hammad Azhar, Usman Dar, Babar Awan, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Firdous Ashiq Awan and others.

