Crackdown launched against PTI ahead of Azadi March

LAHORE: Crackdown has been launched against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership across Punjab ahead of “Azadi March” set to being on May 25 (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The raids were conducted at houses of different PTI leaders including former energy minister Hammad Azhar, Usman Dar, and Babar Awan, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Firdous Ashiq Awan and others.

The development comes hours after PTI’s Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, in a press conference, warned the government against using force to stop the “Azadi March”, set to begin on May 25.

Read more: Police crackdown on PTI leaders, workers ahead of Azaadi March

Raids were also conducted in Lahore, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Daska, Jaranwala, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Narowal, Kamalia, Pir Mahal, Rajanpur, Vehari, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Kabirwala, Sheikhupura, Mian Channo, Wazirabad and others areas for the arrest of PTI leaders and workers.

Earlier, it was learnt that the federal government has decided to fail Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march towards Islamabad.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib issued a video message in response to the crackdown and said that the ‘imported government’ has lost its senses. Such acts would not be able to stop Azaadi March, he added.

Govt devises strategy against Azadi March

The federal government devised a strict security plan to deal with the marchers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during Islamabad’s long march on May 25.

Under the strict security plan, 22,000 security officials will be deployed, whereas, the Islamabad administration summoned additional contingents from other provinces.

Read more: PTI SEEKS PERMISSION FOR LONG MARCH IN ISLAMABAD

More than 2,000 Frontier Constabulary personnel were summoned by the Islamabad administration, whereas, the authorities sought the deployment of 8,000 Punjab Constabulary officials and 2,000 Anti-Riot personnel to deal with the PTI protestors.

Comments