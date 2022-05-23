PTI seeks permission for long march in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has approached deputy commissioner Islamabad to allow the party to hold its Azadi March in Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

The PTI in its request for permission apprised the Islamabad administration regarding the venue of its long march besides also seeking security for the participants of the march.

PTI Islamabad leader Ali Nawaz Awan who submitted the application said that lodging a protest against an imported government is their constitutional legal right and the masses would never accept an imported government.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced to hold Islamabad long march on May 25 on Sunday.

Imran Khan addressed an important press conference after chairing the party’s core committee session to finalise the strategy and date of Islamabad’s long march.

Imran Khan said, “I will meet you in Islamabad at Srinagar Highway at 3:00 pm on May 25. I want to see people from all walks of life in the Islamabad long march on May 25.”

Tabling his demands, the PTI chairman said, “We are demanding the date of fresh elections and dissolution of the assembly. We want fair and free elections in the country. Our style of politics is peace and our public gatherings are attended by people from all walks of life and women.”

“In our politics, this is the jihad for our real independence. We will take legal action if hurdles are created for the peaceful long march. I will wait for you at Srinagar Highway on May 25.”

