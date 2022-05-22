Rana Sanaullah signals tough action after PTI plans Islamabad long march

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has signalled tough action against the participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Islamabad long march, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing the PML-N workers’ convention in Bawalpur today, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that he would not allow the participants of the long march to enter Islamabad and restrict them to their homes.

“We will not let them come outside their houses and we will arrest them if they try to create chaos.”

He said that they will not let the Islamabad long march participants come out of their homes if a decision is taken by the coalition government to stop them from entering the federal capital.

He said that the coalition government will improve the cyber law of the country with the consultations of the stakeholders.

READ: IMRAN KHAN ANNOUNCES ISLAMABAD LONG MARCH ON MAY 25

The PML-N leader announced that the political party will create a history by organising a mammoth public gathering in Bahawalpur on May 28 on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to attend the PML-N public gathering in Bahawalpur on May 28 if he manages to spare time from his busy schedule.

Sanaullah announced that the upcoming PML-N rally will be addressed by Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz will represent Shehbaz Sharif in his absence.

He asked the PML-N workers to attend the upcoming rally in large numbers.

READ: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF SAYS ‘NATION WILL NOT FORGIVE IMRAN KHAN’

The interior minister slammed Awami Muslim League (AML) chief, Sheikh Rasheed, over his statement about a ‘bloody’ long march in Islamabad. He warned him of strict action if anyone tries to create chaos in the federal capital. He added that if the coalition government decides to stop them from entering Islamabad, then he will restrict them to their homes.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced to hold Islamabad long march on May 25.

Imran Khan said, “I will meet you in Islamabad at Srinagar Highway at 3:00 pm on May 25. I want to see people from all walks of life in the Islamabad long march on May 25.”

Tabling his demands, the PTI chairman said, “We are demanding the date of fresh elections and dissolution of the assembly. We want fair and free elections in the country. Our style of politics is peace and our public gatherings are attended by people from all walks of life and women.”

“In our politics, this is the jihad for our real independence. We will take legal action if hurdles are created for the peaceful long march. I will wait for you at Srinagar Highway on May 25.”

Comments