Lahore publishers stop books’ printing amid paper price hike

LAHORE: After hiking in paper prices, publishers in Lahore have stopped printing books, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

President Anjuman-e-Tajran, Khalid Pervez said in the last few months, the price of paper has been raised to Rs210 per kg from Rs105. The increasing cost of paper has compelled publishers to stop printing.

The publishers who took tender from Punjab Text Board for publishing books at Rs190 per kg are also worried due to the increase in the paper cost.

He asked the government to notice of the matter as they are unable to complete their orders. The recent hike in fuel prices has brought a storm of inflation to the country.

Read more: PR notifies increase in fares by 15pc

Citing the recent hike in fuel price, Pakistan Railways (PR) increased the fares of trains.

According to a notification issued by the PR, the 10 pc increase in train fares will take effect from Friday, June 17, while freight rates will be increased by 15%.

Sources said that the fare has been increased after the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Comments