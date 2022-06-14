PR notifies increase in fares by 15pc

LAHORE: Citing the recent hike in fuel price, Pakistan Railways (PR) has increased the fares of trains on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the PR, the 10 pc increase in train fares will take effect from Friday, June 17, while freight rates will be increased by 15%.

Sources said that the fare has been increased after the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Earlier, multiple national and international airlines jacked up fares for passengers travelling abroad with flights to Europe, Britain, Turkey and other countries witnessing upto 40 percent hike.

According to sources privy to the matter, Britain and Germany-bound flights from Karachi are receiving Rs300,000 for a round-trip ticket.

They further said that a sudden jump in the fares for domestic flights has also been witnessed. “Upto Rs30,000 is being received for Lahore and Islamabad-bound flights from Karachi airport,” they said.

