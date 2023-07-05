Lahore rain: Youth’s body left lying on flooded street after electrocution

Record-breaking rain claimed several lives in Lahore today including a youth namely Usman whose body was left lying in a flooded street after electrocution, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Streets and low-lying areas of Lahore were submerged today as incessant showers broke a 30-year-old record when the city received over 290mm of rain within a span of 10 hours, resulting in the death of at least seven people.

Following the heavy rainfall, an electricity wire fell on a flooded street in Bostan Colony area of the Punjab capital. Two persons on a motorcycle got affected by the electric shocks and one of them got killed from electrocution.

The deceased youth was identified as 25-year-old Usman. Usman’s body was left lying in the flooded street for over an hour. The locals tried to call rescue teams, police and WAPDA officials multiple times but not a single official rushed to the scene.

The locals also tried to pull the youth’s body from the water. After an hour, a rescue team rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the General Hospital.

According to the latest figures released by the Wasa, more than 200 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in parts of the city over the last 10 hours. The data showed that the highest amount of rainfall (291mm) was recorded in Lakshmi Chowk, followed by 277mm in Nishter Town and 270mm in Qurtaba Chowk.

Separately, Gulshan-e-Ravi recorded 268mm, Pani Wala Talab 268mm, Johar Town 260mm, Tajpura 249mm, Farrukhabad 237mm, Iqbal Town 232mm, Mughalpura 215mm, Wasa head office in Gulberg 208mm, Chowk Nakhuda 205mm, Upper Mall 192mm, Samanabad 178mm, Jail Road 145mm and Airport 127mm.