Children among 4 die from electrocution as rain batters Lahore

LAHORE: At least four people, including two children, were electrocuted in different parts of Lahore, which received heavy rainfall disrupting daily life with urban flooding and extensive traffic jams, ARY News reported.

According to details, four people – including two children – were electrocuted in different parts of Lahore.

In a statement, the police said the two children – identified as 10-year-old Saifullah and 12-year-old Zubair – were electrocuted when she touched an electric pole in Charar village.

A 35-year-old person Ejaz son of Suleiman lost his life when he was electrocuted from switch board in Harbanspura. While, another person electrocuted in Thokar Niaz Baig area.

Earlier in the day, at least eleven people were dead when a wall collapsed in the Golra Morr area due to heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain continues to lash parts of Rawalpindi and the people living along Nullah Lai have been ordered to vacate their houses after a surge in the water level.

After getting information about the accident, the rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the bodies of 11 people with the help of heavy machinery. The rescue teams also took out five labourers from the rubble.

It is reported that the victims had taken shelter under a tent due to the downpour when the hundreds of feet long and 11 feet high wall collapsed.