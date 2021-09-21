Lahore rains deprive people of electricity as 50 Lesco feeders trip

LAHORE: People across large parts of the city experienced power outages least 50 power feeders of Lahore Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) have tripped after lashing rains on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Many low-lying Lahore areas have been inundated as well due to the heavy rains that led to a deluge today amid the prolonged monsoon season.

The power supply in the inner swathes of the city have been suspended due to feeders tripping, Lesco confirmed and said after the rains have stopped the restoration will take place.

Areas including Shahdara, Misri Shah, Begum Kot, , Shad Bagh, Railway Station, Bunder Road and Ravi Road have been experiencing electricity cut.

Karachi to receive fresh spell of rain from Thursday

Separately on the monsoon season, the eastern parts of Sindh are likely to receive heavy to moderate rainfall from September 23 under the effect of low pressure over the Indian Gujrat, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said earlier this week.

The Met Office said that new monsoon system will enter Sindh from Indian Gujrat on September 22, which will bring rainfall in Karachi and other Sindh cities.

The monsoon spell will likely to be continued till 26th September (Sunday), said the weather department in its fresh advisory.

Earlier today, the Met Office forecast entry of a new monsoon system in the country from this evening/night bringing a new spell of rainfall.