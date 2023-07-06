Lahore in the rains: Nadia Jamil shows upsetting visuals from her house

Veteran actor Nadia Jamil posted the upsetting visuals from her house in Lahore, which was submerged in sewerage water after record-breaking rain in the city.

Taking to her account on the micro-blogging site, Nadia Jamil posted several clips of the distressing situation at her mother’s house in the Gulberg area of the city, which followed the record rains on Wednesday, leaving her elderly mom stranded.

“My 76 year old mother is trapped in the house… again. Now I can’t get to my mother. And she can’t get out. In another hour, if the rains continue, this will all be in the house,” she tweeted.

“My mother is a heart patient. My brother had to walk chest deep in water to pick up milk 4 the children in the staff quarters & Ami. This is RIDICULOUS! This is SEWERAGE water as we live off the Ganda Nala. It’s highly toxic,” the veteran shared the ordeal.

My 76 year old mother is trapped in the house… again. I’m regretting the fact that I stayed with my best friend last night. We were celebrating my sons birthday and I crashed there. Now I can’t get to my mother. And she can’t get out. In another hour, if the rains continue, this… pic.twitter.com/Y6d4ml5FbF — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 5, 2023

Tagging PM Shehbaz Sharif and CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in her post, Jamil urged the authorities to take notice of the situation.

It is pertinent to note here that Lahore received a record 291 mm of rainfall in a span of 10 hours on Wednesday, breaking a 30-year-old record of rain in the city.

The strong winds with heavy rain wreaked havoc in different parts of the city with several low-lying areas inundated. City’s Gulbarg and Canal Road areas were submerged in rainwater.

Moreover, rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of the city as more than 200 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging various parts of Lahore into darkness.

