Lahore: Rape accused flees court after bail cancellation

LAHORE: A rape accused on Wednesday ran away from the premises of the Lahore High Court after the cancellation of his interim bail, ARY News reported.

Justice Waheed Ahmed Khan of the Lahore High Court heard the interim bail plea of the rape accused named Aftab. He was booked by Pakpattan police on charges of raping his class fellow.

Aftab, soon after the cancellation of interim bail fled the court. The police party is trying to trace the accused.

In a separate incident of the same nature last year, an accused arrested in a rape case fled police custody during his medical examination in the Jinnah Hospital Clinic, Karachi.

The suspect was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment from Central Jail but he fled while two police guards assigned to keep an eye on him have been detained.

A case in this regard was lodged in the Saddar police station on behalf of the Assistant Sub-inspector (ASP) Central.

The fled suspect was arrested by the Saeedabad Police in a rape case but since he was mauled by a dog, the police took him to the hospital for a checkup.

