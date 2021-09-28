Rape accused flees police custody during check-up in Karachi hospital

KARACHI: An accused arrested in a rape case has fled the police custody during his medical examination in the Jinnah Hospital clinic, ARY News reported on Friday.

The suspect was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment from Central Jail but he fled while two police guards assigned to keep an eye on him have been detained.

A case in this regard has been lodged in the Saddar police station on behalf of the Assistant Sub-inspector (ASP) Central. Two constables now arrested include Sanghar and Liaquat Ali, police said.

The fled suspect was arrested by the Saeedabad Police in a rape case but since he was mauled by a dog, the police took him to the hospital for a checkup. He conned the handcuffs and dodged the officials and ran. The incident took place on Friday, according to the police officials.

Separately today from the crimes against women, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed a sessions court to conclude the trial of Usman Mirza and his accomplices in the couple harassment and torture case within two months.

An IHC bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani dismissed bail applications of three co-accused, Idrees Qayyum Butt, Hafiz Attaur Rehman and Farhan Shaheen.

The court announced its verdict after hearing arguments from defence and prosecution lawyers on the bail pleas.