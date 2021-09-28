IHC wants Usman Mirza trial concluded in two months

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed a sessions court to conclude the trial of Usman Mirza and his accomplices in the couple harassment and torture case within two months.

An IHC bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani dismissed bail applications of three co-accused, Idrees Qayyum Butt, Hafiz Attaur Rehman and Farhan Shaheen.

The court announced its verdict after hearing arguments from defence and prosecution lawyers on the bail pleas.

Earlier today, a sessions court indicted Usman Mirza and his accomplices in the case.

Judge Ata Rabbani read out charges against Mirza, Rehan, Umar Bilal, Muhib Bangash, Farhan Shaheen, Hafiz Attaur Rehman and Idress Qayum Butt.

They all pleaded not guilty and opted to contest charges levelled against them.

A harrowing video of a man sexually harassing and torturing a couple in an Islamabad neighbourhood went viral on social media in July, igniting widespread outrage online with a hashtag calling for his arrest began trending on Twitter.

Swinging into action, Islamabad police arrested the prime suspect named Usman Mirza, and his accomplices.