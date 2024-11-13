Lahore reports over 15,000 cases amid smog in 24 hours

LAHORE: The smog crisis in Lahore has worsened, with over 15,000 cases of respiratory and viral infections reported in just 24 hours, ARY News reported.

As per details, the city’s hospitals are overwhelmed with patients suffering from dry cough, breathing difficulties, pneumonia, and chest infections.

The majority of cases were reported at major government hospitals, including Mayo Hospital (4,000+ patients), Jinnah Hospital (3,500 patients), Gangaram Hospital (3,000 patients), and Children’s Hospital (2,000+ patients).

Medical experts warn that children and patients with pre-existing conditions, such as asthma and heart disease, are particularly vulnerable to the smog’s effects. “Special children are severely affected,” said Professor Ashraf Zia.

The smog has led to an increase in various viral diseases, including pneumonia, chest infections, and skin diseases. “Over 10 viral diseases are currently prevalent in Lahore,” he said.

Yesterday, the Punjab transport department released new guidelines in response to the worst situation of smog in most parts of the province.

As per the instructions issued by the department, light transport vehicles (LTVs) that emit smoke will incur fines of two thousand for the first offense and four thousand for subsequent offenses.

Additionally, there will be no leniency for buses and trucks that emit excessive smoke. Until heavy transport vehicles, including buses and trucks, are fully compliant, they should remain parked. A report detailing the actions taken against these vehicles must be submitted on both a daily and weekly basis.

Prior to this, Punjab government announced closure of schools and colleges in five more divisions of the province after a dramatic rise in air pollution.

The increasing smog situation prompted the provincial government to extend school and college closures to five more divisions.

Closures previously imposed in the Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad divisions will also continue, as the Punjab government aims to curb the severe environmental impact on public health.