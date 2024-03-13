Lahore restaurants allowed to remain open from Iftar to Sehr

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has allowed restaurants to remain open from Iftar to Sehr during the Holy month of Ramazan, ARY News reported.

The order was passed by LHC Judge Justice Shahid Karim while hearing pleas related to the smog issue in Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

The air becomes heavier in the winter as compared to summer, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers an area.

In a written verdict the LHC allowed Lahore restaurants to remain open from Iftar to Sehr time and ordered the education department to ensure a practical activity once a week in schools to create awareness about the environment among students.

The court has barred LESCO staff from chopping the trees and directed the power provider to inform PHA if cutting trees is essential for them.

In the last hearing, the member Judicial Water Commission submitted a report regarding the PSL matches in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and assured minimal disruption to citizens during the PSL tournament.

Smog has become a big issue for people of Punjab, especially of Lahore.