28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 22, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

SMOG: LHC directs educational institutes to dedicate weekly period for environmental awareness

Abid Khan
By Abid Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Abid Khan
Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued a comprehensive directive advocating for proactive measures to raise environmental awareness to address the increasing smog issue, ARY News reported.

The court’s written order, issued by Justice Shahid Karim, directed educational institutions to allocate one period per week dedicated to environmental and plant awareness.

By integrating environmental education and awareness into the weekly routines of educational institutions, the court aims to instill a sense of responsibility and stewardship among students toward their surroundings.

Moreover, the court has instructed the member Judicial Commission to ensure that these urgent court orders were communicated to all schools and colleges promptly. This proactive approach emphasizes the court’s commitment to addressing environmental issues at their root through education and awareness.

Read more: Smog: Crackdown launched on vehicles emitting smoke

In addition to addressing smog, the Lahore High Court has sought a report on the expenses incurred on security for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The member Judicial Water Commission submitted a report regarding the PSL matches, assuring minimal disruption to citizens during the tournament. Smog has become a big issue for people of Punjab especially of Lahore.

The air becomes heavier in the winter as compared to summer, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers an area.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.