SMOG: LHC directs educational institutes to dedicate weekly period for environmental awareness

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued a comprehensive directive advocating for proactive measures to raise environmental awareness to address the increasing smog issue, ARY News reported.

The court’s written order, issued by Justice Shahid Karim, directed educational institutions to allocate one period per week dedicated to environmental and plant awareness.

By integrating environmental education and awareness into the weekly routines of educational institutions, the court aims to instill a sense of responsibility and stewardship among students toward their surroundings.

Moreover, the court has instructed the member Judicial Commission to ensure that these urgent court orders were communicated to all schools and colleges promptly. This proactive approach emphasizes the court’s commitment to addressing environmental issues at their root through education and awareness.

In addition to addressing smog, the Lahore High Court has sought a report on the expenses incurred on security for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The member Judicial Water Commission submitted a report regarding the PSL matches, assuring minimal disruption to citizens during the tournament. Smog has become a big issue for people of Punjab especially of Lahore.

The air becomes heavier in the winter as compared to summer, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers an area.